Contests
Christmas on the Danube

One person stabbed at N. Moorhead park

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a north Moorhead park.

Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 they were called to Memorial Park in north Moorhead for a report of a stabbing.

Officer say they found one person with a stab wound who was treated on scene by EMS.

Authorities say this is not a random attack and the two people involved know each other.

No one was arrested for the stabbing, and a weapon was not found at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DUI graphic
Juvenile arrested for DUI following crash
Otter Tail County Crash (7/28/22)
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash
Michael Alith mughsot
Records: 15-year-old Fargo girl held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
North Dakota’s trigger ban blocked, abortion to continue in the state
Bill Bergquist
Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist placed on hospice care

Latest News

US Bank fire
Fire at US Bank in Wahpeton
10:00PM Sports July 28
10:00PM Sports July 28
sprite july 28
10:00PM News July 28 - Part 2
forecast july 28
10:00PM Weather July 28