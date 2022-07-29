One person stabbed at N. Moorhead park

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a north Moorhead park.

Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 they were called to Memorial Park in north Moorhead for a report of a stabbing.

Officer say they found one person with a stab wound who was treated on scene by EMS.

Authorities say this is not a random attack and the two people involved know each other.

No one was arrested for the stabbing, and a weapon was not found at the scene.

