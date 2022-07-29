ND offering program to help pay for air conditioning in lower-income housing

Contests
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services and the North Dakota Department of Commerce are offering a cooling assistance program to help qualifying lower-income households stay cool.

The program aims to help with the cost of purchasing as well as repairing air conditioners and other cooling devices.

To be able to partake in the program, the household must qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which serves households with incomes that are up to 60% of state median income. Incomes will vary by household size. For example, a two-person household can earn to $42,467 and qualify.

To apply for LIHEAP click here. If you’ve already participated in LIHEAP, contact your local CAPND agency.

Funding for the program was approved by Congress as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief legislation.

Last year the program helped 426 households in North Dakota.

