Navigating care: Women’s Pregnancy Center in Grand Forks highlights free services, options

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With North Dakota’s trigger law banning abortion set to take effect Thursday-- and now likely pushed back until the end of August-- determining health care options can feel like a puzzle for women in the state. However, places like the Grand Forks Women’s Pregnancy Center urge women to remember that there are options.

Ultrasounds are just one of many free services provided at the Grand Forks Women’s Pregnancy Center, but like all pregnancies-- and like all women-- the experience varies.

RN Manager Betsey Horken shares: “Emotions range from squeals of joy to guttural tears of sadness. I just had someone here the other day that was really hoping not to be pregnant. We did the ultrasound and she turned out to be 13 weeks pregnant. We could see on the ultrasound that the baby was moving around, literally appeared to be jumping in there, but that wasn’t a real joyful thing for her to see. She was sobbing.”

So what comes next? The pregnancy center and its staff of registered nurses help with that too.

“We’re providing information on parenting adoption and abortion.” “We have a lot of clients that come in and that’s the first thing that comes out of their mouth is I want an abortion. The first thing we do is validate what they’re feeling because any women that is considering abortion is going through a lot,” Horken shares.

The clinic has been around for 35 years and never performed abortions. In fact, now, they offer a newer option.

“That’s a newer thing for us it’s called abortion pill reversal. The abortion pill is broken up into two different phases. The first step you take the pill in the doctor’s office and then at that point a woman has the option if she suddenly finds herself regretting that decision, she can contact us and a we are able to flood her system with progesterone in order to counteract the action of that first pill. It has been shown to be effective in reversing the effects of the first abortion pill,” says Horken.

Horken adds the biggest thing she’s seen change since the Roe reversal is the conversation.

“We’ve seen that recently people coming out of the woodwork talking about their abortion experience and wanting to heal from it. That’s something that we can do here too.”

The Grand Forks Women’s Pregnancy Center also offers group parenting classes and referrals to the Perry Center in Fargo to provide stable housing and help women get on their feet.

