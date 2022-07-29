Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Motorcyclist found unresponsive in lakes country

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities responded to a crash scene where a motorcyclist apparently drove into the water.

It happened after 10:00 a.m. near County Highway 4 and Iris Lane in Otter Tail County, which is south of Vergas near Loon Lake and Lawrence Lake.

Initial reports indicated that the motorcyclist was found unresponsive on a shoreline.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they are responding and will release more information when it is available.

