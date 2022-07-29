Motorcyclist found unresponsive in lakes country

VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities responded to a crash scene where a motorcyclist apparently drove into the water.

It happened after 10:00 a.m. near County Highway 4 and Iris Lane in Otter Tail County, which is south of Vergas near Loon Lake and Lawrence Lake.

Initial reports indicated that the motorcyclist was found unresponsive on a shoreline.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they are responding and will release more information when it is available.

