Motorcyclist found unresponsive in lakes country
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities responded to a crash scene where a motorcyclist apparently drove into the water.
It happened after 10:00 a.m. near County Highway 4 and Iris Lane in Otter Tail County, which is south of Vergas near Loon Lake and Lawrence Lake.
Initial reports indicated that the motorcyclist was found unresponsive on a shoreline.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they are responding and will release more information when it is available.
