FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Blues Festival is back in Fargo for their 26th year.

The festival will be at Newman Outdoor Field from Friday to Saturday.

There are 13 bands playing like Walter Trout and Tab Benoit.

Gates open at 1:00 pm Friday and 11 am Saturday.

Tickets can be found online or at the gate.

