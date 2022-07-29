Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Law enforcement respond to situation near Downer

Near Downer, MN
Near Downer, MN(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded an area in Clay County on Friday morning.

Sheriff Mark Empting says his department is on scene, along with the Minnesota State Patrol. They are near 120th Street and 90th Avenue South, which is west of Downer.

No word on what happened, but our Valley News Live team on scene says an SUV is in a ditch and authorities were searching that vehicle and a nearby field.

Sheriff Empting is expected to release details later Friday afternoon. Check back with Valley News Live for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DUI graphic
Juvenile arrested for DUI following crash
Otter Tail County Crash (7/28/22)
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash
Michael Alith mughsot
Records: 15-year-old Fargo girl held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted
Bill Bergquist
Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist placed on hospice care
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
North Dakota’s trigger ban blocked, abortion to continue in the state

Latest News

ND offering program to help pay for air conditioning in lower-income housing
Motorcycle Crash
UPDATE: Motorcyclist found unresponsive in lakes country dies
Legally Blonde Stage West
Stage West turns The Lights pink with LEGALLY BLONDE
NDT - Daily Motivation – July 29
NDT - Daily Motivation – July 29