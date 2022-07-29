Law enforcement respond to situation near Downer

DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded an area in Clay County on Friday morning.

Sheriff Mark Empting says his department is on scene, along with the Minnesota State Patrol. They are near 120th Street and 90th Avenue South, which is west of Downer.

No word on what happened, but our Valley News Live team on scene says an SUV is in a ditch and authorities were searching that vehicle and a nearby field.

Sheriff Empting is expected to release details later Friday afternoon. Check back with Valley News Live for the latest.

