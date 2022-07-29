Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Cass County Jail inmate charged with aggravated assault of deputy

Jeffrey Andres Cofresi
Jeffrey Andres Cofresi(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Jail inmate Jeffrey Andres Cofresi, 27, has been charged in Cass County District Court with Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer (Felony B).

He’s accused of assaulting a deputy in the jail’s maximum security housing on July 27th. Cofresi was being held for the Pembina County Jail.

The deputy was seen at a local hospital, released, and is now on medical leave. The deputy has asserted their rights under Marsy’s Law and will not be identified.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DUI graphic
Juvenile arrested for DUI following crash
Otter Tail County Crash (7/28/22)
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash
Michael Alith mughsot
Records: 15-year-old Fargo girl held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted
Bill Bergquist
Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist placed on hospice care
Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist
Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist passes away

Latest News

fire
UPDATE: no charges brought for death of two girls in house fire
5:00 PM Weather July 29
5:00 PM Weather July 29
5:00 PM News July 29 - Part 2
5:00 PM News July 29 - Part 2
5:00 PM July 29 - Part 3
5:00 PM July - Part 3