Cass County Jail inmate charged with aggravated assault of deputy

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Jail inmate Jeffrey Andres Cofresi, 27, has been charged in Cass County District Court with Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer (Felony B).

He’s accused of assaulting a deputy in the jail’s maximum security housing on July 27th. Cofresi was being held for the Pembina County Jail.

The deputy was seen at a local hospital, released, and is now on medical leave. The deputy has asserted their rights under Marsy’s Law and will not be identified.

