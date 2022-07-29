Fire at US Bank in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Wahpeton Law Enforcement Center told Valley News Live a call for a fire at the US Bank, 502 2nd Ave. N., came in at 9:05 pm tonight.

Agencies handling the situation included the Wahpeton Fire and Wahpeton Police Departments.

There is no more information available at this time.

