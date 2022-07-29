Contests
Fire at US Bank in Wahpeton

The call came in just after 9 pm tonight
US Bank fire
US Bank fire(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Wahpeton Law Enforcement Center told Valley News Live a call for a fire at the US Bank, 502 2nd Ave. N., came in at 9:05 pm tonight.

Agencies handling the situation included the Wahpeton Fire and Wahpeton Police Departments.

There is no more information available at this time.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest on this developing story.

