Fargo’s mayoral budget meeting tells of potential changes

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some big idea were discussed at today’s Fargo mayoral budget meeting.

The Fargodome may be getting an expansion, and the city plans to remodel one of the performing arts centers in town.

The mayor also announced some new anti-flooding infrastructure that will be installed at diversions all around the city.

The groundbreaking for those is next week.

