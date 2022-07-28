‘We’ve been living in legal limbo for almost a year now.’: Volunteers speak out about the future of abortion for ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Center for Reproductive Rights posted on its Twitter page that abortion care will continue at Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, the last remaining abortion clinic in North Dakota.

”Abortion providers are the most compassionate and empathetic people. They won’t turn anyone away,” says ND WIN Abortion Access volunteer leader Destini Spaeth.

With the block put on the trigger ban, for now, the Red River Women’s Clinic will not have to.

“It’s awesome. It was kind of unexpected from my standpoint. I think it would be super helpful for all the people who continue, have already had this healthcare, or awaiting a procedure who are out there to continue to do that,” says RRWC escort Neesa Voller.

“People, citizens, residents, humans are pro-abortion. They support people’s rights to choose. They support people’s access to safe and legal abortions,” says Spaeth.

Others protesting outside the clinic when the announcement came disagree.

“I wish abortion were illegal in North Dakota. It’s my home state. It may not happen tomorrow, but it will close,” says Pro-Life demonstrator Mark Shawn.

Spaeth says North Dakota has always been a hostile place for abortions. So, her organization has always helped people get out-of-state care if they want and need.

“That’s something that we are familiar with. We are experts at that, experts at getting people the care that they need, and we will continue to bridge that gap. I’m confident in that,” she says.

The block is temporary, but Spaeth says ND WIN Fund’s mission remains the same now and in the future.

Here is her full statement on the block:

“We’ve been living in legal limbo for almost a year now and preparing for abortion to end in North Dakota. Any extra time that we have means that the people who need and seek care here are still recognized as people capable of making informed decisions about their health and future and with full autonomy over their bodies. North Dakotans deserve legal and accessible abortion without being treated like and spoken about like criminals. The ND WIN Fund’s mission remains the same now and in the future: funding callers leading up to and on the day of their appointment- regardless of where that appointment takes place.”

Volunteers say the block will help out the clinic.

“It buys more time for the clinic and patients to prepare for the move (to Moorhead). I know it’s going to be a lot less strenuous on the people who work at this clinic,” says Voller.

They may not need too much time. The director of the Red River Women’s Clinic, Tammi Kromenaker, said to a national news outlet they will be ready to see patients in Minnesota as early as next week.

The details of the new location have been kept private, but this is said to be for the safety of staff and patients.

“Patients will know where they are going. People will eventually find out where it’s at. Right now, it’s important there are not any barriers to access. That includes the building staying safe,” says Spaeth.

