Vehicle fire along busy Fargo intersection

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle is seriously damaged after flames could be seen coming from the car.

Firefighters responded to the flames around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 near the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. close to downtown Fargo.

The fire was eventually put out and traffic continued as usual.

No other information about the fire is available at this time.

