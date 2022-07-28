Treat yo’ self! It’s Miracle Treat Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Helping satisfy your sweet tooth while helping children in need--It’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen.

On Thursday, July 28 at least $1 from every Blizzard sold at participating locations will go to the Children’s Miracle Network. In the FM metro, that means Sanford Children’s will get the donations to help children fighting critical illness.

To see if the Dairy Queen in your neighborhood is participating, go to this link and type in your zip code or town to see the nearest DQ offering up the sweet deal.

Many in the FM metro are taking part, including the historic Dairy Queen along 8th St. and Main Ave. in Moorhead.

