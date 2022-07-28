Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Treat yo’ self! It’s Miracle Treat Day

Miracle Treat Day (July 28) will take at least $1 from every blizzard sold at participating...
Miracle Treat Day (July 28) will take at least $1 from every blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations to support kids at Sanford Children's Hospital.(Sanford Health Foundation)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Helping satisfy your sweet tooth while helping children in need--It’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen.

On Thursday, July 28 at least $1 from every Blizzard sold at participating locations will go to the Children’s Miracle Network. In the FM metro, that means Sanford Children’s will get the donations to help children fighting critical illness.

To see if the Dairy Queen in your neighborhood is participating, go to this link and type in your zip code or town to see the nearest DQ offering up the sweet deal.

Many in the FM metro are taking part, including the historic Dairy Queen along 8th St. and Main Ave. in Moorhead.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DWI
Cass County Deputy arrested for DWI
SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
North Dakota’s trigger ban blocked, abortion to continue in the state
Burglary in Moorhead
Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call
Deadly crash graphic
Woman dead following crash with garbage truck in West-Central MN

Latest News

Back-to-school supplies- July 27
Back-to-school supplies are costing more in 2022
Back-to-school supplies- July 27
Back-to-school supplies- July 27
forecast july 27
10:00PM Weather July 27
magazine july 27
10:00PM News July 27 - Part 2