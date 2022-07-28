Records: 15-year-old Fargo girl held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 23-year-old Fargo man is facing disturbing charges involving the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl earlier this month.

Michael Alith is charged in Cass County Court with two felonies, including conspiracy to commit gross sexual imposition and sexual assault against a minor.

Court documents state shortly after receiving a call from a mother about her missing daughter on July 19, a gas station clerk contacted police stating a teen girl asked for a piece of paper when purchasing some items and on the paper she wrote, ‘help me,’ as well as a phone number. The clerk stated the girl told him she needed change from her purchase or ‘he’ was going to hurt her.

Police later located the girl involved with both calls. Court documents say the girl went into a car with six other men to go to a barbeque in Moorhead. The girl told officers during the ride, Alith tried to take her shirt off and touched her under her shirt. Documents say the victim physically fought Alith off and told him she didn’t want him to touch her. That’s when documents say another man inside the vehicle pointed a gun at her and told the victim to do what they say or he would shoot her.

Documents say the man with the gun told the victim to undress completely. The victim stated she felt several hands touching her.

Bail has been set at $100,000 for Alith. A case with similar charges remains open in Cass County involving Alith where he’s charged with corruption of a minor, sexual assault and aggravated assault. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

The man accused of pointing a gun at the victim in the vehicle has not yet been charged in this case.

