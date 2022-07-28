Minnesota Twins hosting 20 games in August, most in a single month in 45 years

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - If you’re hoping to get to a Minnesota Twins game this summer, August may be your time to do it. The Twins are hosting 20 games at Target Field, which is the most home games in a single month in 45 years.

Tickets start at $9 for designated games, with additional daily ticket specials available for each game. The Twins also have 10 gate giveaways planned and 11 theme nights.

Tickets for all 20 Twins home games in August are available for purchase via twinsbaseball.com, by calling 612-33-TWINS or 1-800-33-TWINS, or in-person at the Target Field Ticket Office.

August Special Events

From Target Field’s first-ever postgame concert to a pair of Hall of Fame celebrations; from community recognitions to a “Gaming Dugout” and the last month of Friday fireworks shows, August features a variety of special events at the ballpark.

• Cole Swindell Postgame Concert: Country superstar Cole Swindell will play Target Field’s first-ever postgame concert, a full 75-minute set following the conclusion of the Twins vs. Blue Jays game on Thursday, August 4. Admission to the concert is free with a ticket to that night’s 6:40 p.m. game.

• Welcome Back from Cooperstown: Fans are invited to celebrate two members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 – Twins legends Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva – on Saturday, Aug. 6.

• Twins Hall of Fame Weekend: The Twins and their fans will honor franchise icons Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and the late César Tovar during Twins Hall of Fame Weekend. Gardenhire will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 20, followed by Gladden and Tovar on Sunday, Aug. 21.

• All Are Welcome at Target Field: In August, the club will celebrate Diversity Day (Monday, Aug. 15 vs. KC) and Native American Heritage Night. (Tuesday, Aug. 16 vs. KC).

• Twins Gaming Dugout: The Twins are partnering with Wisdom Gaming to host the “Twins Gaming Dugout” in Town Ball Tavern from August 15-31 (13 games). Open to all fans with a ticket to that day’s game, from the time gates open to the conclusion of the contest, this pop-up gaming lounge will include 10 stations featuring titles including “MLB The Show 22,” “Minecraft,” “Rocket League” and more.

• Friday Night Fireworks: The summer-long Friday Night Fireworks series will wrap up with shows following the games on August 5 (vs. TOR), August 19 (vs. TEX) and August 26 (vs. SF).

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.