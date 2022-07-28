Man charged in alleged early morning attempted abduction of Hillsboro woman

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and trying to kidnap her early Sunday morning at a Hillsboro sub shop has now been charged in Traill County Court. However, he is not yet in custody.

62-year-old Mark Weibye, of Hillsboro, is charged with three felonies in the case including attempted kidnapping, felonious restraint and menacing.

Traill County deputies were called just after 7 a.m. Sunday, July 24 to the Subway, which is just east of I-29.

“He pulled a gun out and I cowered back in the fetal position on the ground and I said, ‘Don’t shoot me!’” Jackie Halvorson, the victim in the case, told Valley News Live on Monday.

Halvorson and court documents allege Weibye approached the woman while she was washing windows at the front of the restaurant, grabbed her and started dragging her toward his vehicle while pointing a gun to her head and chest.

“I didn’t want to be shot and I didn’t want to be put in that truck,” Halvorson said. “I don’t know what happened. I just went berserk. I just started kicking and flailing my arms. I don’t know how I got away from him, but I felt his arm let up and I ran. I just ran!”

Traill County officials stated Weibye was ‘already under a doctor’s care,’ and was taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations shortly after being apprehended. The lead prosecutor in the case, Charles Stock, was not in the office Thursday to answer questions on Weibye’s whereabouts. A warrant is still out for Weibye’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.