Juvenile arrested for DUI following crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile is facing a DUI charge after police say they crashed into several things before rolling their SUV.

Police say they were called to the crash around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the 1700 block of 35th Ave. S.

Authorities say the juvenile driver hit mailboxes, an electrical box, a tree and then scraped the side of an apartment building before rolling their SUV.

The driver and a juvenile passenger were both hurt in the crash but are expected to be ok.

The juvenile driver is charged with DUI and is referred to juvenile court for other charges, according to officers.

Since the people involved are juveniles, police are not releasing their names.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.