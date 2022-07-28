Contests
Injuries reported after crash in Otter Tail County

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several agencies are on scene of a crash in Otter Tail County on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple ambulances responded and an air med helicopter was also dispatched to an area on County Highway 1.

According to scanner traffic, at least one person was trapped and had to be rescued from a vehicle. We’ve also heard of people with serious injuries.

Valley News Live has calls in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol. We also have a team on the way and will update this story with information as it becomes available.

