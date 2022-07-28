Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo leaders want input regarding changes to two city ordinances

(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On July 25, the City Commission voted to seek changes to City Ordinances 18-0310 and 11-0209 in support of downtown quality of life for businesses, residents and visitors. The City Attorney, in collaboration with The City of Fargo department representatives, are focusing on two recommended changes to ordinances as follows:

1. Suspend the need for sidewalk entertainment permits.

2. Limit the use of amplifying sound and the issuance of permits on the rights-of-way.

The City of Fargo is seeking public input regarding these changes. The proposed ordinances and supporting memo can be found at FargoND.gov/July21Memo for public review. Additional information on enforcement improvements will be addressed in the near future.

Public comments submitted by midnight on August 3, 2022 will assist in developing the review of the ordinance changes. Public comments can be submitted in writing to The City of Fargo’s Auditors office at 225 4th Street North or online at FargoND.gov/FormalComments.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
DWI
Cass County Deputy arrested for DWI
Burglary in Moorhead
Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call
FPD warns of text scam in Fargo
Man severely injured after getting pinned underneath lawn mower

Latest News

Maxim Magazine Competition
VNL @ 6: Audubon woman quarterfinalist in major magazine competition
Brittany VanHorn
Audubon woman finalist in major magazine competition, aiming to help domestic violence survivors with prize money
6:00PM News July 27 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 27 - Part 1
6:00PM Weather - July 27
6:00PM Weather - July 27