Fargo leaders want input regarding changes to two city ordinances

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On July 25, the City Commission voted to seek changes to City Ordinances 18-0310 and 11-0209 in support of downtown quality of life for businesses, residents and visitors. The City Attorney, in collaboration with The City of Fargo department representatives, are focusing on two recommended changes to ordinances as follows:

1. Suspend the need for sidewalk entertainment permits.

2. Limit the use of amplifying sound and the issuance of permits on the rights-of-way.

The City of Fargo is seeking public input regarding these changes. The proposed ordinances and supporting memo can be found at FargoND.gov/July21Memo for public review. Additional information on enforcement improvements will be addressed in the near future.

Public comments submitted by midnight on August 3, 2022 will assist in developing the review of the ordinance changes. Public comments can be submitted in writing to The City of Fargo’s Auditors office at 225 4th Street North or online at FargoND.gov/FormalComments.

