Fake money passed in Traverse County, MN

WHEATON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are warning people to check their cash after a fake $100 bill was passed in Wheaton, MN.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Department says it was notified of the funny money and is now warning businesses to be on the look-out.

The fake bill has pink markings on one side and some black dashes on the other.

Be sure to check all bills you encounter and report fake ones to police.

