Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Fake money passed in Traverse County, MN

Fake money reported in Traverse County.
Fake money reported in Traverse County.(Traverse County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are warning people to check their cash after a fake $100 bill was passed in Wheaton, MN.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Department says it was notified of the funny money and is now warning businesses to be on the look-out.

The fake bill has pink markings on one side and some black dashes on the other.

Be sure to check all bills you encounter and report fake ones to police.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DWI
Cass County Deputy arrested for DWI
SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
North Dakota’s trigger ban blocked, abortion to continue in the state
Burglary in Moorhead
Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call
Deadly crash graphic
Woman dead following crash with garbage truck in West-Central MN

Latest News

Michael Alith mughsot
Records: 15-year-old Fargo girl held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted
Hillsboro Subway
Man charged in alleged early morning attempted abduction of Hillsboro woman
Air BNB
NDT - Air BNB - July 28
Profile
NDT - Profile - July 28