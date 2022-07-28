Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Emergency crews respond to Barney Elevator

Barney elevator
Barney elevator(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several area fire departments are responding to a small town in Richland County, North Dakota.

Crews rushed to the grain elevator in Barney for reports of smoke coming from the basement. They are still working to determine where the smoke is coming from. As of noon, there’s no confirmation on whether or not a fire is burning.

Fire departments from Dwight and Wyndmere were called to assist on scene. Barney is a small town about 20 miles west of Wahpeton.

Granaries are notoriously difficult to fight fires and can turn catastrophic in just minutes.

Valley News Live has a team on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DWI
Cass County Deputy arrested for DWI
SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
North Dakota’s trigger ban blocked, abortion to continue in the state
Burglary in Moorhead
Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call
Deadly crash graphic
Woman dead following crash with garbage truck in West-Central MN

Latest News

Air BNB
NDT - Air BNB - July 28
Profile
NDT - Profile - July 28
Accord Comfort Sleep Systems
NDT - Accord Comfort Sleep Systems part 2 - July 28
Accord Comfort Sleep Systems
NDT - Accord Comfort Sleep Systems part 1 - July 28