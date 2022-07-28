Emergency crews respond to Barney Elevator

BARNEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several area fire departments are responding to a small town in Richland County, North Dakota.

Crews rushed to the grain elevator in Barney for reports of smoke coming from the basement. They are still working to determine where the smoke is coming from. As of noon, there’s no confirmation on whether or not a fire is burning.

Fire departments from Dwight and Wyndmere were called to assist on scene. Barney is a small town about 20 miles west of Wahpeton.

Granaries are notoriously difficult to fight fires and can turn catastrophic in just minutes.

Valley News Live has a team on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.

