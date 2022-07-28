Crews work to repair gas leak in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A construction company doing renovations, near W. Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls on Thursday, struck a gas line. Fergus Falls Police Department says no one has been evacuated. Great Plains Natural Gas Co. is on scene and repairs are currently underway. The leak, which happened around 1:00pm, is contained to the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

