Contract rejected by workers at American Crystal Sugar cooperative in Moorhead

MOOHEAD, MN (AP) - Workers at the American Crystal Sugar plant in Moorhead rejected a contract offer that entailed a 17% pay increase over four years.

Union president John Riskey said the offer was rejected by an overwhelming margin, however he did not say how many members voted or what the margin was.

The cooperative said it negotiated for 10 days with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union.

They added that in addition to the pay increase, the contract offered more vacation, increased pension benefits, and a $1,000 ratification bonus if the new contract was approved by July 32, when the contract expires.

Riskey said workers felt they deserved a bigger pay increase after helping the company weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They kept it running, kept getting the product out, helped keep the company profitable and they just feel like they just aren’t getting ahead,” he said. “We have the inflation issue, too, with inflation going up where you know with the offer that the company has, it just isn’t keeping up.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.