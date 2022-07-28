Back-to-school supplies are costing more in 2022

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Basic items on your typical back-to-school list may be a little more expensive this year.

The National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend about 40% more on school supplies this year.

That’s almost $170 per child.

Even simple items are going to be more expensive, though prices vary from store to store.

A bookbag at Walmart costs between $15 to $30, but at Target you could pay up to $60.

Not only are parents footing the bill for supplies, educators are also forking out extra cash to prepare for their students this upcoming school year.

“I would definitely say you can see the prices have been going up on some of those materials we would consider essential for the classrooms,” said Dani Bittner, a preschool teacher. ”It is hard to see because a lot of the supplies in the classroom come out of our own pocket.”

Nearly a year ago, a Facebook group called ClearTheList! was started as a resource for the community to donate supplies to educators.

So far, they have more than 10,000 members.

“We all know a teacher. We all know an educator of some kind and we know that they are struggling,” said Justin Wiederich, the founder of the Facebook group.

Wiederich says the need has been continuously growing.

“Everybody’s budgets are tight. Everybody is trying to pinch where they can,” he said.

The educators say, during these trying financial times, the donations have been a big help.

“Its just given us those extra things that will help make our teaching and the learning for students a little bit more special,” said Courtney Banister, a speech language pathologist.

ClearTheList! has reached nearly all 50 states as well as Canada.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.