Woman dead following crash with garbage truck in West-Central MN

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEAR RAYMOND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead and a man is hurt following a crash involving a garbage truck and a minivan.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Tuesday, July 26 at a rural intersection near Raymond, MN.

Authorities are not saying how the crash happened at this time, but they say a 56-year-old woman driving the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old garbage truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

Neither names are being released at this time and authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

