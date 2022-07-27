Woman dead following crash with garbage truck in West-Central MN

NEAR RAYMOND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead and a man is hurt following a crash involving a garbage truck and a minivan.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Tuesday, July 26 at a rural intersection near Raymond, MN.

Authorities are not saying how the crash happened at this time, but they say a 56-year-old woman driving the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old garbage truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

Neither names are being released at this time and authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.