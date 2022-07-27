Veteran barred from volunteering at National Cemetery over outhouse debate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Commander of United Patriotic Bodies has been suspended from volunteering at the Fargo National Cemetery.

The VA took action against Jason Hicks because of claims of intimidation and harassment in his opposition of the outhouse proposal- he did not agree with the addition of bathrooms on the National Cemetery grounds.

He will be suspended for six months.

