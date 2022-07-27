North Dakota’s trigger ban blocked, abortion to continue in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s trigger ban has been blocked by a state court in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, and Tom Dickson of Dickson Law Office.

This means abortion care will continue at Red River Women’s Clinic, the last remaining abortion clinic in North Dakota, as the case proceeds.

Statement from Meetra Mehdizadeh, Staff Attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights: “We’re relieved that a North Dakota state court has blocked its devastating trigger ban for now. If allowed to go into effect, this near-total abortion ban would close the state’s sole abortion clinic, leaving North Dakotans with no clinic within the state to turn for essential health care. We will do everything in our power to fight this ban and keep abortion accessible in North Dakota for as long as possible.”

Within the ruling made by Bruce Romanick out of Bismarck, this is a temporary restraining order prohibiting the trigger law from taking effect until North Dakota’s Attorney General follows the provisions outline in the triggering language or until future order of the court.

