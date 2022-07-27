Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

MN Chippewa Tribe votes to end blood requirement for members

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe
Minnesota Chippewa Tribe(Valley News Live)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood.

Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe’s constitution.

The majority of voters say each reservation — Fond du Lac, Mille Lacs, Bois Forte, Grand Portage, White Earth and Leech Lake — should be allowed to determine its own enrollment requirements.

“It’s really very emotional,” said Fond du Lac citizen Cheryl Edwards who is part of the tribe’s constitution reform group. Edwards said the results put the tribe a step closer to restoring treaty rights to non-enrolled descendants who can hunt, fish and gather only until they turn 18. It’s a group that has included her children and grandchildren.

The blood quantum requirement has caused the tribe’s enrollment to shrink with many children not considered members despite having a parent who is. About 15% of the tribe’s roughly 39,000 citizens are under age 18.

“Traditionally, we have counted on our young people to provide those things our elders cannot,” she said. “We can’t all go out and get in the canoe and harvest the wild rice.… This will open their freedom.”

Those opposed to ending the requirement are concerned that accepting more members will use limited federal or casino-generated funds, or that more people taking advantage of treaty rights will make resources scarce.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
DWI
Cass County Deputy arrested for DWI
Burglary in Moorhead
Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call
FPD warns of text scam in Fargo
Man severely injured after getting pinned underneath lawn mower

Latest News

Noon News July 27 - Part 2
Noon News July 27 - Part 2
Noon News July 27 - Part 1
Noon News July 27 - Part 1
Noon Weather – July 27
Noon Weather – July 27
News - ND Abortion Clinic Likely Facing Final Day of Celebration - July 27
News - ND Abortion Clinic Likely Facing Final Day of Celebration - July 27