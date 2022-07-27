Gas prices are declining, but why do they vary?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nationwide the average price of gas is now down almost $0.70 from its all-time high, set last month, but how much of a drop you’re seeing depends a lot on where you look.

“I’m thrilled that they are coming down,” said Mary Engen.

According to AAA, the average price for gas in Fargo is $4.23, but not everywhere is the same.

“Gasoline prices are going to vary from station to station, just because they are individual businesses,” said Gene LaDoucer, the regional director of public affairs for AAA.

LaDoucer says a little variety is normal.

“Some have policies that allow them to drop their prices a lot quicker than others,” he said. “Others want to be the low price lead and others just want to sell the gas and they’ll sell it for whatever they can get for it.”

It varies even more from town to town.

Gas is still up around $4.50, on average, in some counties in the western part of the state.

Back east, in Richland County, you’ll see prices just under $4.

Mary Engen says she travels to Fargo often, but tries to fill up in Wahpeton to save a few bucks.

“When you put a lot of miles on, it’s nice to have the cheaper gas,” says Engen.

LaDoucer says, although drivers don’t set the price, they can influence them.

“Where you tend to go shop for your gasoline, if its the lowest price at the station, you are influencing the other stations in the community,” he said. “Ultimately, they are going to have to lower their price.”

LaDoucer also says the variety of prices may be a sign of future relief across the board.

“It gives you an idea of where gas is headed, but not how fast it’s going to get there.”

Gas prices also are varying by the community in Minnesota.

According to Gas Buddy, the highest price for gas in Moorhead is 4.29, but up in Detroit Lakes, it has fallen to $3.99.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.