Christmas on the Danube
First-come, first-served deer gun licenses available July 27

(DNR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 3,500 deer licenses are still available in seven units for North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8:00 a.m. on July 27.

Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online by visiting the Game and Fish website.

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses will be able to August 17 at 8:00 a.m. At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. Youth under age 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

Units, the type of deer and number of licenses available are listed below:

UnitTypeAvailable
2HAny-antlerless40
3A1Any-antlerless705
3A2Any-antlerless224
3B2Antlerless whitetail63
3B2Antlerless mule deer46
3F1Any-antlerless105
3F1Antlerless whitetail317
3F2Any-antlerless1,050
3F2Antlered whitetail64
3F2Antlerless whitetail798
4FAntlerless whitetail264
4FAntlerless mule deer107

