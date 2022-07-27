First-come, first-served deer gun licenses available July 27

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 3,500 deer licenses are still available in seven units for North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8:00 a.m. on July 27.

Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online by visiting the Game and Fish website.

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses will be able to August 17 at 8:00 a.m. At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. Youth under age 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

Units, the type of deer and number of licenses available are listed below:

Unit Type Available 2H Any-antlerless 40 3A1 Any-antlerless 705 3A2 Any-antlerless 224 3B2 Antlerless whitetail 63 3B2 Antlerless mule deer 46 3F1 Any-antlerless 105 3F1 Antlerless whitetail 317 3F2 Any-antlerless 1,050 3F2 Antlered whitetail 64 3F2 Antlerless whitetail 798 4F Antlerless whitetail 264 4F Antlerless mule deer 107

