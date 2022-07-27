Fargo Jet Center’s Flight School expands aircraft training fleet

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Jet Center’s flight school recently welcomed four Cessna 172R aircraft to their training fleet. Like the flight school’s current models of Cessna 172S aircraft, these Cessna 172Rs are also equipped with Garmin G1000 avionics, giving student pilots improved situational awareness and enhanced safety while flying.

“Our flight school has experienced tremendous growth within the past few years, thus creating a need to expand our fleet”, says Tajae Viaene, director of FJC’s flight school. “These aircraft will offer a new flight training option while playing a vital role in allowing more rental availability for our customers, such as overnight rentals”, adds Viaene.

The acquisition of these aircraft brings FJC’s flight school fleet to a total of 14: 4 Cessna C172Ss, 4 Cessna C172Rs, 2 Piper Archers, 1 Piper Seneca, 2 Cirrus SR20s, and 1 Cirrus SR22.

The flight school reached a total of 7,537 training hours in 2021, including 4,497 hours of flight training and 3,040 hours of ground training. Viaene says these numbers are up 48% from 2020 with a total of 5,059 training hours. Total training hours for 2022 are on track to surpass the hours of these previous years.

Along with the fleet expansion, the Fargo Jet Center plans to hire additional flight instructors and is also expanding its campus which will feature new, state-of-the-art flight training facilities and hangar space.

If you’re interested in learning to fly, you can find more information at fargojet.com/flight-school.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.