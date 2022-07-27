Downtown Fargo Postcard mural looks different

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Postcard mural in Roberts Alley, downtown Fargo, has been replaced last Thursday.

The new mural kept the original idea of the postcard but revamped it with new changes that have been made in downtown Fargo.

They’ve added the Broadway Square, RDO building, and some of the well-known colorful bike racks.

Andrew Young, creative director for Abovo which is the design company responsible for the mural, said the changes depict the growth and modernization that occurs in downtown.

