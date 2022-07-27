Cass County Deputy arrested for DWI

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has opened an internal investigation on one of their employees after learning the employee was arrested for DWI in Minnesota this past weekend. Deputy Savanna Graser was arrested by the Becker County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 8 PM and booked into the Becker County Jail on Saturday July 23rd. Sheriff Jahner was notified of the incident July 25th.

Graser started her employment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in November 2021 and her current assignment is a non-licensed roster correctional deputy in the Cass County Jail. Roster deputies work on an as-needed basis when it works for the deputy’s schedule. Roster deputies attend monthly training and work a minimum of one shift per month. Due to being a roster deputy and not employed in a full or part time status, Graser was placed on unpaid administrative leave as the internal investigation moves forward.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner releases the following statement:

“It will always remain a top priority of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to be transparent to the public and accept responsibility for our employee’s actions, both good and bad. We thank the Becker County Sheriff’s Office for keeping the public safe and for their professionalism while investigating this incident.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.