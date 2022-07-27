Beer at Bison games: Change likely coming to the Fargodome this fall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beer will likely be sold at NDSU Bison football games beginning this fall. This comes after a vote Tuesday by the Fargo Dome Authority. Rob Sobolik, General Manager of the Fargodome, tells us it’s not a done deal yet; but the agreement is now in the hands of NDSU Athletics, who would sign prior to the Fargo Dome Authority signing. He says the hope is to have the agreement back in the coming weeks.

Last month, Sobolik told us:

FARGODOME food & beverage is working on finding a solution to the labor challenge this switch may create. When not selling alcohol beverages, we are able to have younger aged youth (16-year-old) staff the majority of the food & beverage locations with adult supervision. This allows the many volunteer/non-profit groups, a lot of which are high school, youth or college organizations, to be able to utilize a larger pool of volunteers. When alcohol sales are introduced, most of those positions need to be handled by some 18-year-olds, but a lot of 21-year-olds to comply with laws/ordinances. In addition, FARGODOME needs to make sure we are fully complying with the city of Fargo serving training ordinances/laws currently in place.

