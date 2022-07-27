Audubon woman finalist in major magazine competition, aiming to help domestic violence survivors with prize money

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - $25,000 is on the line for one Audubon, Minn. woman who has found herself as one of the last standing in a major magazine contest.

Brittany VanHorn is now a quarterfinalist in Maxim Magazine’s Cover Girl Competition with the winner landing a photoshoot in Paris, the cash prize and the cover of the magazine’s next issue.

VanHorn says she didn’t think much when she submitted a few of her selfies to the competition earlier this spring.

“I stayed in first place for the first four or five rounds and I moved on to the quarter finals now and now I’m a Maxim Elite? Which I didn’t even know was a thing!” she said.

With just three rounds left, VanHorn is closer than ever to being the new face of Maxim, but she says winning is more to her than just being a pretty face. Instead she says she hopes it’s a way to turn her tragedy into opportunity.

“I just want to make sure that women can feel empowered to tell their story and do what they need to do to feel safe,” she said.

A domestic violence survivor herself, VanHorn says she plans to start up a self-help website for victims like her on what to do post-abuse. She says things like how to file a restraining order, how to get those papers served and how to get a lawyer are foreign to victims trying to navigate the legal system while also protecting themselves.

“Going into the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center is going to be a better option, and that’s very much encouraged. But if you’re in an abusive relationship and you’re not allowed to leave the house, you’re going to be more likely to be able to pull your phone out and find this website and that’s kind of the hole we’re looking to fill here,” she explained.

VanHorn says the project would start local, including Fargo and Lakes Country, and would slowly trickle out to the rest of the local cities and counties, with the long-term goal of being a resource for victims everywhere.

Voting for the quarter finals is open to the public online and closes on Aug. 4. The winner of each group will then move on to the semifinals, with a winner being chosen on Aug. 18. To vote for VanHorn, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.