Christmas on the Danube
World’s Largest Buffalo prepares to get a new paint job

Assessing the World's Largest Buffalo in Jamestown, ND.
Assessing the World's Largest Buffalo in Jamestown, ND.(Jamestown Tourism)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A 63-year-old staple in Jamestown, the World’s Largest Buffalo, is being assessed and prepared for a new coat of paint.

“Dakota Thunder” has grabbed the attention of spectators worldwide since 1959. The 60-ton sculpture has been painted before, but due to aging and the delicate nature of the monument, more needs to be done this time around.

“You bring together the smartest and most confident and best people, and you put a plan together and then you execute that plan,” said Searle Swedlund, Executive Director of Jamestown Tourism.

In a 2018 assessment, it was discovered the sculpture had some deterioration and there were more than a dozen coats of paint, adding more weight to the monument. A more extensive process was developed to either sandblast or chemically strip the paint on the buffalo.

A local masonry and contractor was called in to take a look at the monument and plans on doing repairs. The cost of the repair and refurbish project is estimated between $50,000 to $100,000 and folks at Jamestown Tourism say that is scheduled to start in September.

Swedlund added that they’re seeking someone to paint the structure and hope to have a contractor in place by year’s end.

