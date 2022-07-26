Contests
Christmas on the Danube
West Fargo Police searching for runaway teen

Peytn Cromp, 17
Peytn Cromp, 17(West Fargo Police Department)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Peytn Cromp.

Peytn left her residence on Thursday, July 21, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Peytn is 5′7″ and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Peytn’s whereabouts, or any information that can be used to locate her, you are asked to contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.

