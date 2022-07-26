West Fargo Police searching for runaway teen

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Peytn Cromp.

Peytn left her residence on Thursday, July 21, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Peytn is 5′7″ and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Peytn’s whereabouts, or any information that can be used to locate her, you are asked to contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.