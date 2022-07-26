Contests
UPDATE: Man dies after getting pinned underneath lawn mower

(KWCH)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
CRYSTAL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 07/30) 62-year-old Mark Sagert has died from his injuries in the Tuesday accident, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

A man was badly hurt after rolling a lawn mower and getting pinned underneath it. It happened just before noon on Tuesday, 5 miles west of Crystal. Highway Patrol says Mark Sagert, 62, was mowing the east ditch-- maneuvering the lawnmower over the top of a culvert opening and began to slide which made the lawnmower roll. Sagert was pinned underneath. A co-worker and a few Good Samaritans who were able to help remove the lawn mower off Sagert. He was taken by ambulance to First Care Hospital in Park River and later moved to Altru Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. This crash is still under investigation.

