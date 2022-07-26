SWAT standoff happening in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The SWAT team and Fargo Police are surrounding a house in south Fargo.

Police say they went to the home around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 for a high-risk search warrant in the 900 block of 5th St. S.

A perimeter was set up and authorities tried to use a flash-bang to get the people out of the home.

Officials say people are still inside the home and SWAT members are still surrounding the building.

People are urged to stay away from that area as police try and deal with the situation.

