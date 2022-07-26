Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while others are saying no. A survey indicates a partisan divide.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More parents are choosing not to have their young children vaccinated for COVID-19.

Tuesday, a Kaiser Family Foundation study revealed that 43% of U.S. parents of children younger than 5 say they will not get their child vaccinated.

That’s the highest percentage in the year the survey has been asking the question.

Researchers also found only 17% of parents of children between 6 months and 5 years old said their child has been vaccinated or will be as soon as possible.

Parents’ responses correlated with partisanship.

According to the survey, 21% of Democrat-leaning parents said they wouldn’t vaccinate their young child, compared with 64% of Republican-leaning parents.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccinations in children as young as 6 months in mid-June.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Halvorson relives her harrowing tale from Sunday morning
Hillsboro woman speaks out after escaping from man holding her at gunpoint
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an ATV crash that injured two people - one, seriously
Man pulls gun and grabs woman at restaurant in Hillsboro
Dallager's dog had hotspots
‘There were just rashes and bumps everywhere’: Mysterious rash on dog worries owners
Michelle Aimsback
Woman arrested for stabbing a man in the buttocks in Grand Forks

Latest News

The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
FILE - Joni Mitchell arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on...
Joni Mitchell, 78, graces stage after 2 decades away
Hope Solo, pictured here in 2014, pleaded guilty Monday, July 25, 2022, to driving while...
Hope Solo pleads guilty to DWI, gets 30-day sentence, fine
Police lights graphic
Fergus Falls Police conducting training at M-State
A tractor-trailer went off I-41 and struck an occupied house in Winnebago County on Tuesday.
Tractor-trailer crashes into occupied house off interstate in Wisconsin