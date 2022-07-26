Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Stretching to prevent, not treat, an injury

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With fall high school sports approaching quickly, athletes are advised to do one thing in order to avoid injuries during the season, stretch.

Nathan Ellingson, a flexologist at Stretch Lab said when you go from low activity to high activity your muscles are short and stiff which can lead to a pulled muscle or a worse injury.

Stretching will lengthen and relieve tension in that muscle.

“I would recommend highly to everyone to come in, try an intro stretch, try and see how you feel afterwards, I would describe it, as other people do, it’s like magic afterwards you can see your range of motion increase, you get up and you just feel more open and not so tight and restricted,” said Ellingson.

He also said assisted stretching and even at-home stretches are beneficial for anyone.

