Christmas on the Danube
Semi driver hurt after rolling truck near Greenbush

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENBUSH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after rolling his semi truck near Greenbush in Roseau County. It happened just before 6 PM Monday. Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Christopher Jones of Manitoba was driving a Volvo semi truck eastbound on County Road 104. They say he was attempting to make a right turn to go south on 160th Avenue when the semi trailer entered the ditch and rolled, causing the Volvo to overturn. Jones’s injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening. He was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was not involved.

