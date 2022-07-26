Semi driver hurt after rolling truck near Greenbush

GREENBUSH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after rolling his semi truck near Greenbush in Roseau County. It happened just before 6 PM Monday. Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Christopher Jones of Manitoba was driving a Volvo semi truck eastbound on County Road 104. They say he was attempting to make a right turn to go south on 160th Avenue when the semi trailer entered the ditch and rolled, causing the Volvo to overturn. Jones’s injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening. He was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was not involved.

