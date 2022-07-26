Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Report released aimed at combatting educator shortage

Classroom supplies.
Classroom supplies.(WALB)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A report was adopted by delegates at the American Federation of Teachers convention that addresses education staff shortages plaguing schools nationwide.

According to North Dakota United, the report outlines practical solutions to attract and retain people into the education profession.

The report offers solutions to reverse shortages in the education profession including:

  • Increasing salaries and benefits, as well as shrinking the “teacher pay penalty,” which is a 20% disparity between teacher pay and that of other college-educated professions;
  • Diversifying the educator workforce through practices such as Grow-Your-Own programs and sustained mentoring;
  • Lowering class sizes;
  • Reducing the amount of paperwork collected for administrative purposes and district-wide reports.

The report also recommends giving teachers more time to plan and prepare for classes, as well as turning schools into community hubs to serve the needs of the child and whole family. ND United says this means investing in community schools with wraparound services that support the needs of children and their families and is already being piloted in North Dakota.

The report is called, “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow?” The report is a product of the AFT’s Teacher and School Staff Shortage Task Force, which is comprised of 25 state affiliate and local leaders, including North Dakota United’s President.

