Proposal to add two new commissioners fails

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission shot down a proposal to add two more city commissioner seats.

Commissioner John Strand has been championing the idea, but some commissioners say they aren’t convinced this change needs to happen.

The commission voted 3 to 2 to shut down the proposal.

The commissioners against the idea felt there were too many unanswered questions as to why it would necessary to add two new open seats.

This isn’t the first time increasing the size of the commission has been a topic of discussion.

After the 2016 election, there was a task force that looked at election issues and adding more commissioners was recommended, but that too was shot down by the commission at the time.

Commissioner Strand says he had proposed the idea with the hopes of letting the community decide if the commission needed to increase in size.

The goal would have been to get the question on the November ballot with the intent of having candidates selected by the June 2024 election.

That wasn’t enough to persuade the other commissioners.

Commissioner Denise Kolpack said during Monday night’s meeting, I am not sure what the problem is that we are trying to solve right now.”

Some questions were left to be answered.

Commissioner Dave Piepkorn asked, “What would be improved by two additional commissioners, or what are the benefits? What is this going to cost? What is the additional cost? It isn’t just the two salaries, but also the support staff.”

Mayor Tim Mahoney stated “I don’t find the public is greatly interested in this right now. We have an efficient community government. We’re a good commission. It works well. We have diversity.”

