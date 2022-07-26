Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Man severely injured after getting pinned underneath lawn mower

(KWCH)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CRYSTAL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was badly hurt after rolling a lawn mower and getting pinned underneath it. It happened just before noon on Tuesday, 5 miles west of Crystal. Highway Patrol says Mark Sagert, 62, was mowing the east ditch-- maneuvering the lawnmower over the top of a culvert opening and began to slide which made the lawnmower roll. Sagert was pinned underneath. A co-worker and a few Good Samaritans who were able to help remove the lawn mower off Sagert. He was taken by ambulance to First Care Hospital in Park River and later moved to Altru Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. This crash is still under investigation.

