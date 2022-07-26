Hoax circulating on social media reaches Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they are aware of a social media post circulating that states a man has been knocking door to door asking for money before attacking 3 teens.

GFPD says they have had no reports regarding this post.

They say they take these kinds of reports seriously and investigate them, but this particular post appears to be a hoax.

Moorhead Police also investigated this hoax after the social media post has also been circulating around.

MPD also says they have not received any reports of these events happening.

They say the hoax has been posted listing a different city about 20 to 30 times.

