Christmas on the Danube
Grand Forks Police Officer uses fake Facebook account to nab bike thief

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Grand Forks used Facebook to find and catch a bike thief. A man posted a photo of a stolen bike for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The owner of the bike recognized it right away and told police.

A Grand Forks officer, Cpl. Harvala, created a fake Facebook account to contact the seller. Police were also able to connect the man to another bike theft. Since the bike is valued at more than $1,000, the man was arrested for felony theft. He was taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

