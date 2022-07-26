Grand Forks Police Officer uses fake Facebook account to nab bike thief

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Grand Forks used Facebook to find and catch a bike thief. A man posted a photo of a stolen bike for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The owner of the bike recognized it right away and told police.

A Grand Forks officer, Cpl. Harvala, created a fake Facebook account to contact the seller. Police were also able to connect the man to another bike theft. Since the bike is valued at more than $1,000, the man was arrested for felony theft. He was taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.