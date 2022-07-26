Contests
Christmas on the Danube
FPD warns of text scam in Fargo

(WAFB)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police would like to alert the public of a text message scam occurring in the community. Concerned residents have contacted the FPD about a text message they have received from an unknown number. The message claims a loved one had been kidnapped and demands to have money transferred in exchange for their release. The message has been accompanied with a photo of a female who appears to be tied up, followed by an photo of a gun.

This is a scam. Do not respond, and remember to never give out bank or personal information on the phone. If asked to send money, this should always be a red flag. Please remember, scammers try to evoke emotion to get money from victims.

