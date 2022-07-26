Four finalists named for North Dakota 2023 Teacher of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teachers in Grand Forks, Hunter, Linton and Bismarck are finalists for the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Award.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler will visit the school of each finalist to celebrate their achievement. The 2023 Teacher of the Year winner will receive a $15,000 grand to use for promoting the teaching profession.

“They have handled some of the toughest educational challenges in the history of our state in recent years, and they have done it with confidence and style. These four finalists are exemplars of excellence in their profession, and all of North Dakota should be proud of them,” Baesler said.

DuBord, Margerum, Todorovic and Wald were chosen from a group of 48 North Dakota County Teachers of the Year. They were interviewed by an eight-member committee that included included representatives of school administrators, teachers, school boards, nonpublic schools, the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Career and Technical Education, and a Teacher of the Year.

Baesler and Governor Doug Burgum will reveal the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year in September.

