Christmas on the Danube
Fergus Falls Police conducting training at M-State

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People driving around M-State in Fergus Falls might notice a few more police vehicles surrounding campus.

The police department and Otter Tail County SWAT is conducting a training at the campus from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

Authorities say you will notice more patrol cars and officers in the area during that time.

