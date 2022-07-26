Fergus Falls Police conducting training at M-State

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People driving around M-State in Fergus Falls might notice a few more police vehicles surrounding campus.

The police department and Otter Tail County SWAT is conducting a training at the campus from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

Authorities say you will notice more patrol cars and officers in the area during that time.

