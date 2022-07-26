Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Fargo considers making changes to ordinances regarding noise, street performers, and push carts

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission is considering making changes to a few city ordinances regarding noise, sidewalk performers, and food carts.

City officials say the big issue is the noise at night.

The city is recommending limiting hours between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., every day including weekends, but also wants to increase amplified sound from 50 to 80 decibels.

They also want to permanently remove permits required for street performers... and refund those who already have permits

