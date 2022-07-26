Fargo considers making changes to ordinances regarding noise, street performers, and push carts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission is considering making changes to a few city ordinances regarding noise, sidewalk performers, and food carts.

City officials say the big issue is the noise at night.

The city is recommending limiting hours between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., every day including weekends, but also wants to increase amplified sound from 50 to 80 decibels.

They also want to permanently remove permits required for street performers... and refund those who already have permits

